Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

LON VEC opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.51. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65.90 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $391.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

