Veles Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $49,898.69 and approximately $24.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.02179115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.03425085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00638285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00679888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00085985 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00471500 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,282,357 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,855 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

