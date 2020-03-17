Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779,394 shares during the period. Vereit makes up approximately 1.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Vereit worth $128,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 828,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,071,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.