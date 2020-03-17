VeriumReserve Price Reaches $0.0619 on Major Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $163,951.98 and approximately $516.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00640942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00109647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010158 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,648,693 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

