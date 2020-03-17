Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.36% of Vermilion Energy worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of VET traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 4,804,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,813. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 88.22%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

