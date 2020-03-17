Version Trading 45.7% Lower This Week (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Version has a total market capitalization of $65,687.99 and $2.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Version has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Version coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

V is a coin. Version’s total supply is 622,579,690 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto. Version’s official website is version2.org.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

