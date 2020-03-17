Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.74 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $283,626.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00003413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.02209663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.03425391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00653468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00684327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00087290 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00466512 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018888 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,902,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, QBTC, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit, Coinroom, Poloniex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

