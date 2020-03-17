VestChain Hits Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. VestChain has a total market cap of $11.10 million and $55,050.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io.

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

