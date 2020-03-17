Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 132,287 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,287 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,862,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Vestcor Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,947,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,368,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

