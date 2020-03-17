Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and $34,910.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00657448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,363 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinroom, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

