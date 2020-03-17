VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704,475 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of VICI Properties worth $103,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,116,000.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 11,334,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,658. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

