Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $29,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 4,961,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,389. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

