Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.88 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Nucor worth $29,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

