Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 63,923 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $188,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,407 shares of company stock worth $10,768,608. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $6.52 on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 6,905,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,125. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.