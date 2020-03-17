Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of PacWest Bancorp worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

