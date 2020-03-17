Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51,909 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Irhythm Technologies worth $33,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,130 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. 678,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,427. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

