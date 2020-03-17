Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,249.55 ($29.59).

VCT traded up GBX 249 ($3.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,096 ($27.57). 720,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,260.66.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,985 shares of company stock worth $6,579,060.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

