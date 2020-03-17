Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,051,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $166,610,000. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 111.9% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,098,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,397,000 after buying an additional 2,164,352 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,968,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after buying an additional 1,693,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.9% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 1,521,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

