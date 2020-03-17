Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.98. 1,469,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

