Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.4% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 677,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. 22,289,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,479,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

