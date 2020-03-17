Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,673. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

