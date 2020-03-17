VNT Chain (VNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,603.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $108,603.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 403.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.02228137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

