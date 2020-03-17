Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

