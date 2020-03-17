Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €188.00 ($218.60).

VOW3 stock traded up €1.69 ($1.97) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €99.08 ($115.21). 2,333,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.32. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

