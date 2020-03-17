Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €188.00 ($218.60).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €1.69 ($1.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €99.08 ($115.21). 2,333,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €166.32. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

