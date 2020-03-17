Volkswagen’s (VOW3) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €188.00 ($218.60).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €4.73 ($5.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €102.12 ($118.74). 1,656,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is €156.63 and its 200 day moving average is €166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

