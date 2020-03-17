VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.45. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

