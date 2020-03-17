VoteCoin (VOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $26,084.59 and $22.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00470683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00117059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00091876 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 319.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 120.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002445 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 83,133,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

