Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €88.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Wacker Chemie stock traded down €4.27 ($4.97) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.25 ($46.80). 334,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a 12-month high of €88.66 ($103.09).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

