Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $13,958.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001611 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,673,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,293,532 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.