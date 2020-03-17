Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

