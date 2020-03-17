Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $93.53. 27,494,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,624,302. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

