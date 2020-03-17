Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 14,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

DIS stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 27,488,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,186,224. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

