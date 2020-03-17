Wanchain Price Reaches $0.10 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $10.91 million and $430,159.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006149 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.