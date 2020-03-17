WandX (WAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One WandX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, WandX has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $43,114.18 and $233.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.04216910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

