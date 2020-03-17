Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Buys 210,500 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. IQIYI comprises about 9.8% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.54% of IQIYI worth $82,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,998,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,726.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 909,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,392. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.39. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

