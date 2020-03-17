Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Has $9.39 Million Position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lowered its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,752 shares during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman comprises approximately 1.1% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 2.36% of RISE Education Cayman worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REDU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 40,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

