Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.10. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

