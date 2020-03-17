Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $14,153.29 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $14,153.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,923,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

