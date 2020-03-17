Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Shares of W traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 3,661,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,819 shares of company stock worth $1,246,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $4,765,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,150,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wayfair by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

