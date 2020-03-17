WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.39% of WD-40 worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $14.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.20. 17,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,998. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

