Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

CVS traded up $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 15,455,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

