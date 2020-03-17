Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 30,442 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,768. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

