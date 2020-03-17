Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,970 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $83,601,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 58,072,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,590,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

