Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 16,060,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,588. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

