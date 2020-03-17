Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $20.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,623,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440,909. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,160 shares of company stock worth $14,060,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

