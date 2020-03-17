Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,926 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,182,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,491. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

