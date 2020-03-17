Webcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $783.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $10.39 and $24.43. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $30,959.16 and $783.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.03987905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

