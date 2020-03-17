Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 631,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,022. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.