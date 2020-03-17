Wedbush Trims Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Target Price to $11.00

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 166.99% from the stock’s current price.

STML has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

STML traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

In related news, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $58,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,440 shares of company stock valued at $804,175. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 582,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

